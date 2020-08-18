Grammy winning songwriter FINNEAS wishes to get back to acting
"I would love to do some acting again. I really enjoyed it growing up, and I pretty much only stopped because I was so busy making music. But I think it's something I would really like to make some time for in the next couple of years. It honestly depends on if anyone wants to have me in a movie. I would be happy to be in someone's work," FINNEAS told IANS.
The singer-songwriter, who is pop star Billie Eilish's brother, wants it to be something he feels like he could be good in.
"I don't know that I'd want to play like a really tiny part, unless it was a really cool director. I'd really want to do something where I could develop a character, because that always seems like the most fun thing about making a project like that, it's creating someone three-dimensional," shared the artiste, who has co-written and produced the theme track of "No Time To Die" for the upcoming 25th James Bond film.
FINNEAS is currently working on his first full-length album.
The first thing we made during quarantine was “My Future”. I will forever cherish the rainy days I spent making this song with my sister. It’s been a scary year for so many reasons but I choose to be optimistic and so many of you make me feel so inspired about the future. Hope you enjoy this song ♥️
