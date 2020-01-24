Grammys 2019 Recap: From JLo's performance to Cardi B making history, 5 moments revisited before Grammys 2020

From pop and rock to country and gospel, the Grammys recognises all. As the big night approaches, let's take a look at the top five moments from last year.

The Grammys 2020 stage will soon be set and stars will descend down to the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 26 January. Over the years, music aficionados, irrespective of the genre, have keenly looked forward to the big night and get a glimpse of the who's who from the music industry. From pop and rock to country and gospel, the Garmmys recognises all. As the big night approaches, let's take a look at the top five moments from last year.

Grammys 2019 Live Performances

The Grammys 2019 was full of electrifying stage performances. From Jennifer Lopez to Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Post Malone, the awards night was a treat for the great artists who had gathered under one roof for the musical evening. The other artists who set the stage on fire included Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, HER, Janelle Monae, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Diana Ross, Cardi B and Lady Gaga among others.

The Big Misses

Artists like Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande were a no-show at the Grammys 2019 despite winning big awards. While Gambino won Song of the year and Record of the year for 'This Is America', the singer's award was accepted on behalf of his team members. Whereas, Ariana Grande's 'Sweetner' grabbed the Best pop vocal album but the singer decided to sit out. Rapper Kendrick Lamar also did not attend.

Cardi B makes history

Rapper Cardi B made history at the Grammys 2019 as she became the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album. The 'I like It' rapper won the award for her album 'Invasion of Privacy'.

Kacey Musgraves was on a roll

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves won big at the Grammys 2019 as she took home as many as 4 of the coveted awards. The 'Space Cowboy' singer won Album of the year, Best Country Album, Best country solo performance and Best country song.

Biggest controversies

The biggest stars in the music industry who skipped the Grammys last year had more reasons than one. From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Araiana Grande, refused to perform and even spoke against the management at the recording academy.

Ariana had taken to Twitter and written, "I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more." Well, this year the Grammys 2020 is embroiled in a whole new level of controversy.

Are you looking forward to Grammys 2020. Let us know in the comments below.

