Grammys 2020: AR Rahman shares BTS' performance video & fans beg for a collab; Musician remembers Kobe Bryant

Indian musician AR Rahman made his way to the Grammys 2020. The Oscar winner took to Instagram to share a video of BTS' performance at the event and has the Indian BTS ARMY begging for a collaboration.

Jonas wasn't the only Indian attending the Grammys 2020. AR Rahman took to his Instagram to reveal he was also present at the prestigious awards show. Although the Oscar-winning music director wasn't nominated this year, he made sure to be present at the awards and shower his fellow international musicians with support. While he was there, he shared videos and photos on his Instagram. One of which was the BTS performance. The K-Pop band, who made history with their debut performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards, seems to have impressed Rahman.

The singer-music director shared a short clip that features the international band performing with Lil Nas X on Old Town Road. Rahman shared the short clip with no caption. Regardless of it, fans took to the comments section to beg him to connect with BTS for a collaboration. "COLLAB ALREADY PLEASE," begged a fan. "This feels like a dream," added another BTS fan. "AAAA U NEED TO COLLAB!!!!!" suggested another fan.

AR rahman posting abt BTS’ performance on IG....they were on stage for exactly one minute, they leave such a big impact on even legends omg. — jo ⁷ (@YE0NJOONS) January 27, 2020

The man recognizes talent — Bangtan ⁷ Our 행복해 (@theyknowitshibs) January 27, 2020

I'm fking screamed omfg wth achdcbgdcg gofsdhhdvg — zahh⁷ :] (@hime_zahira) January 27, 2020

I M CRYING YESSSS NOW PLS MEET THEM AND MY LIFE WILL BE COMPLETE — Ron Weasley⁷ (@glowjccn) January 27, 2020

Ok! This needs to happen! @BTS_twt make it happen! For #BTSARMY who don't know who AR Rahman is, he is the composer for Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire! He is a genius producer who made many hit tracks! #BTS — Tia⁷ (@MrsTOH2O) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahman also shared a picture of the Grammys paying a tribute to Kobe Bryant. The legendary NBA player passed away in a horrific helicopter crash hours before the Grammys took place. While several international fans took to Twitter and Instagram to remember the sports star, Rahman shared a picture from the Staples Centre and remembered the athlete.

Apart from the two, Rahman also met Maroon 5's PJ Morton. Check out the picture below:

