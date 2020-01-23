Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande bumps into BTS during rehearsals but ARMY trends 'WHERE IS YOONGI'
Grammys 2020 is just a few days away and musicians like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lizzo are working hard, rehearsing for their upcoming performances. Ariana, in particular, has been bestowed with five nominations, which include Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank You, Next, Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for 7 Rings and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Boyfriend along with Social House. On the other hand, BTS, which were hopeful aspirants for a Grammys 2020 nomination was absolutely snubbed, much to the dismay of ARMY.
You must be wondering why we are talking about both Ariana Grande and BTS in the same story, but Arianators and ARMY were in for a shock when the 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram page to share a black and white photo with the Bangtan Boys. The Don't Call Me Angel crooner bumped into the K-pop band while rehearsing for Grammys 2020 and saw to it that she documented the moment with the adorable snap where Ariana sits in the middle while the boys sit around her.
Check out Ariana Grande and BTS' photo below:
As happy as fans are with this photo, ARMY is concerned about one major loophole, which is the fact that MIA from the snap is Yoongi. ARMY was quick to trend WHERE IS YOONGI on Twitter.
Check out how ARMY reacted to Ariana Grande's IG post below:
WHERE IS YOONGI is trending WW. Yoongles please come home pic.twitter.com/iZR9558Lfk
— daisy (@voixdefleur) January 23, 2020
Ariana Grande : *uploads a picture with BTS*
ARMY : being ot7 they search for Yoongi
ARMY : trends “WHERE IS YOONGI”
Yoongi meanwhile :
pic.twitter.com/ml2ReqrF7Z
— (@CosmosOfJoyHope) January 23, 2020
army: where is yoongi
yoongi:pic.twitter.com/VA6zMdWtif
— vee (@taeseuphoria_) January 23, 2020
SINCE “WHERE IS YOONGI” IS TRENDING
here’s an exact representation of what happened
pic.twitter.com/BNZw7jr8SA
— steph (@hopeworldtv) January 23, 2020
did i just predict bts x ariana on their new album !?!??? also where is yoongi i want my son to come back home pic.twitter.com/9B0xInURsD
— (@starrymathew) January 23, 2020
This edit is so good but...
WHERE IS YOONGI !?? pic.twitter.com/4kyrWWYJ40
— (@AgustDxParkDJM) January 23, 2020
y'all rlly trending WHERE IS YOONGI at number 3 worldwide huh pic.twitter.com/3hNqOxIVz0
— (@GUCClKlM) January 23, 2020
WHERE IS YOONGI!!! Nevermind, found him @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/KFO4F7a21Y
— celeste (@celeste134340) January 23, 2020
"WHERE IS YOONGI"
Youngi pls come back home pic.twitter.com/sfIEjx55jl
— grammy need BTS (@SBelymam) January 23, 2020
We trending unintentionally lol WHERE IS YOONGI pic.twitter.com/8odUdxWtcl
— (@CArmyBTS2) January 23, 2020
Would you like to see a collaboration between Ariana Grande and BTS in the future? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: Grammys 2020: BTS bags ZERO nominations; Halsey joins ARMY to express her disappointment over the snub
Meanwhile, Grammys 2020 is set to take place on January 27, 2020 (India date).
