Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande bumps into BTS during rehearsals but ARMY trends 'WHERE IS YOONGI'

Ariana Grande, who is all set to perform at Grammys 2020, bumped into BTS during rehearsals and documented the meeting with a black and white Instagram photo. However, ARMY had a major question in mind - Where is Yoongi aka Suga?

Grammys 2020 is just a few days away and musicians like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lizzo are working hard, rehearsing for their upcoming performances. Ariana, in particular, has been bestowed with five nominations, which include Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank You, Next, Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for 7 Rings and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Boyfriend along with Social House. On the other hand, BTS, which were hopeful aspirants for a Grammys 2020 nomination was absolutely snubbed, much to the dismay of ARMY.

You must be wondering why we are talking about both Ariana Grande and BTS in the same story, but Arianators and ARMY were in for a shock when the 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram page to share a black and white photo with the Bangtan Boys. The Don't Call Me Angel crooner bumped into the K-pop band while rehearsing for Grammys 2020 and saw to it that she documented the moment with the adorable snap where Ariana sits in the middle while the boys sit around her.

Check out Ariana Grande and BTS' photo below:

As happy as fans are with this photo, ARMY is concerned about one major loophole, which is the fact that MIA from the snap is Yoongi. ARMY was quick to trend WHERE IS YOONGI on Twitter.

Check out how ARMY reacted to Ariana Grande's IG post below:

WHERE IS YOONGI is trending WW. Yoongles please come home pic.twitter.com/iZR9558Lfk — daisy (@voixdefleur) January 23, 2020

Ariana Grande : *uploads a picture with BTS*

ARMY : being ot7 they search for Yoongi

ARMY : trends “WHERE IS YOONGI”

Yoongi meanwhile :

pic.twitter.com/ml2ReqrF7Z — (@CosmosOfJoyHope) January 23, 2020

SINCE “WHERE IS YOONGI” IS TRENDING here’s an exact representation of what happened

pic.twitter.com/BNZw7jr8SA — steph (@hopeworldtv) January 23, 2020

did i just predict bts x ariana on their new album !?!??? also where is yoongi i want my son to come back home pic.twitter.com/9B0xInURsD — (@starrymathew) January 23, 2020

This edit is so good but... WHERE IS YOONGI !?? pic.twitter.com/4kyrWWYJ40 — (@AgustDxParkDJM) January 23, 2020

y'all rlly trending WHERE IS YOONGI at number 3 worldwide huh pic.twitter.com/3hNqOxIVz0 — (@GUCClKlM) January 23, 2020

"WHERE IS YOONGI" Youngi pls come back home pic.twitter.com/sfIEjx55jl — grammy need BTS (@SBelymam) January 23, 2020

We trending unintentionally lol WHERE IS YOONGI pic.twitter.com/8odUdxWtcl — (@CArmyBTS2) January 23, 2020

Would you like to see a collaboration between Ariana Grande and BTS in the future? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Grammys 2020 is set to take place on January 27, 2020 (India date).

