Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish wins ALL big categories & broke several records, including 1 held by Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish was on an outstanding winning streak at Grammy Awards 2020! The first-time Grammy nominee secured five awards in total, including record of the year, song of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album. That’s not all. The 18-year-old singer also ended up winning best album of the year award for her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, and making the award even more special, the singer made history with her win and became the youngest album of the year winner in Grammy history.

The record was previously held by Taylor Swift, who won the title when she was 20, for her album Fearless. Not just the singer, her album earned a Grammy for her brother Finneas O'Connell as well. It nabbed him the Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album. “Please, sit down. Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this? I'm not going to waste your time, I'm really not. I love you. Thank you for this,” Eilish said while accepting the award.

The singer was accompanied by her brother who said, “We didn't write a speech for this because we didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We didn't think it would win anything, ever. We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being the bad guy — whatever that means. And we stand up here confused and grateful.” Minutes after winning their awards, the two were called back on stage to accept their best song award for Bad Guy. This time, the two simply said “thank you,” and left the stage.

