Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish's five wins leave Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey's fans super disappointed

With Billie Eilish winning Record of the year and album of the year, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey's fans were left super disappointed with the Grammys snub.
The Grammys 2020 created a whole lot of noise. While it was largely a huge shoutout for artists who ruled the night, a section of fans were left hugely disappointed with many other artists not winning even a single award. 18-year-old artist Billie Eilish sweeped the Grammys this year as she won five big awards. Winning Record of the year and album of the year, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey's fans were left super disappointed with the Grammys snub. 

In fact, Billie even credited Ariana Grande in her Album Of The Year speech, saying that she thought Ariana deserved to win the category. Fans were quite annoyed with the Recording Academy snubbing these two artists and took to social media to voice their opinions. 

One fan wrote, "ariana did not release her most vulnerable and personal piece of work just for her to not get recognized by the recording academy... f*** y’all damn #grammys." Another comment read, "so you're really telling me that ariana didn't win any awards. this is a f****** joke." 

Check out some of the reactions to Billie Eilish's win:

The Grammys was an epic night for its performances. From the Jonas Brothers to John Legend and DJ Khaled paying a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant, it indeed was a memorable night. 

Do you think Ariana Grande or any other artists deserved to win? Let us know in the comments below. 

