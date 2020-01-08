Grammys 2020: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to set the stage on fire with their performance

Grammys 2020 is scheduled to take place later this month. Ahead of the awards show, Blake Shelton confirmed he and his lady love Gwen Stefani will be performing at the prestigious music award show.

It seems like the Grammys 2020 is going to be a romantic affair. After the nominations were announced, fans have been keeping a close watch at the performers' list. While we are hoping lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello come together for yet another steamy performance on Senorita, it has been confirmed that another Hollywood couple would be setting the stage on fire with their romantic performance. Blake Shelton confirmed that he and his lady love Gwen Stefani are gracing the Grammys 2020 stage with a performance.

The country singer took to social media to confirmed the news. The country singer shared a post announcing he will be performing with Gwen on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles. "Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!" Blake announced.

His post hinted that the singer will be performing his recent duet release "Nobody But You." The love ballad sees Gwen collaborate with him for the second time. The song found a place in Blake's new album Fully Loaded: God's Country. Blake previously revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the song was not supposed to be a duet. However, his vision changed and he brought Stefani on board.

Apart from the performance, Blake is up for an award at the Grammys 2020. The singer has been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his song "God's Country. Check out the complete Grammys 2020 nominations here: Grammys Awards 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X lead with maximum nominations; See Full List

