Grammys 2020: BTS is hard at work for their debut performance in rehearsal photo and video; CHECK OUT

BTS is working hard for their history-making Grammys debut at Grammys 2020 as they join Lil Nas X for the Old Town Road All-Stars segment along with Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey. Check out their rehearsals photo below as well as a video of RM and J-Hope rapping below.

Grammys 2020 is just a few days away and fans, in general, can't wait for the biggest night in the music industry as the best and brightest from the year gone by will be getting honoured for enthralling millions with their artistic talents. However, ARMY is in a state of complete unrest, as BTS grabbed zero nominations at Grammys 2020. Furthermore, what is leaving the fandom even more enraged is the fact that... inspite of the fact that Bangtan Boys are making history as the first Korean act to perform on a Grammys stage, they are not getting a solo performance.

Rather, BTS will be joining Lil Nas X for the Old Town Road All-Stars segment along with Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey. As fans are divided between their pride for BTS to finally make their dream come true and perform at Grammys 2020, they are also feeling bad for the septet because they feel the K-pop band are deserved of a solo performance. However, one thing is for sure! BTS will be giving it their all when Grammys 2020 will take place on January 27, 2020 (India date). For now, we have got a small sneak-peek as to what we can expect from RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jugkook, J-Hope and V. A Grammys 2020 rehearsals photo featuring BTS is out and sees the members working hard.

Check out BTS' photo from Grammys 2020 rehearsals below:

Furthermore, CBS TV also shared another small glimpse into BTS' upcoming performance where RM and J-Hope are seen rapping.

Check out BTS' video from Grammys 2020 rehearsals below:

Grammys "Old Town Road" Rehearsals oleh Lil Nas X, BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, dan Mason Ramsey #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bs2PBdO9lF — pantau ron pantau (@armyteamADM) January 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande bumps into BTS during rehearsals but ARMY trends 'WHERE IS YOONGI'

Are you excited to see BTS make their history-making debut at Grammys 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More