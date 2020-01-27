Grammys 2020: BTS makes a short but historic debut with Lil Nas X; Jimin & Taehyung leave ARMY thirsty

Grammys 2020 witnessed BTS make history. The K-Pop became the first Korean artist to perform at the prestigious awards show. BTS joined Lil Nas X for the performance and won the ARMY over.

Grammys 2020 had several memorable moments that music lovers will cherish for a while, to say the least. From Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato's powerful performances to Camila Cabello's moving performance on First Man that she dedicated to her father and Billie Eilish's clean sweep of the big awards, there were some moments that have left social media talking. One of the moments is BTS performing at the Grammys. The Korean band made history by becoming the first K-Pop band to perform at the Grammys.

While fans would have loved that RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook to set the stage on fire with their solo act, the Bangtan Boys did a great job even with Lil Nas X by their side. The international singers presented a fresh version of Old Town Road and won the ARMY over. Although it was a short act (honestly, would have loved a little more of BTS given it was their first act), the boys bowled everyone over with their performance.

BTS fans couldn't stop gushing about Jimin and V. From their backstage photos to their suave on stage, the four boys left fans weak on their knees. Ahead of the performance, the good-looking Taehyung gave the cameras a killer look that left several fans thirsty. Meanwhile, Jimin's rockstar personality impressed several fans.

Check out BTS' Grammys 2020 performance's fan reactions below:

jimin’s presence is just so powerful, this aura... pic.twitter.com/08dIs4cjlV — (@barbiefobia) January 27, 2020

i will be talking about jimin for the rest of my entire fcking life Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/CNrTjzQbr4 — rose ⁷ misses jeongguk (@GIRLMEETSEVlL) January 27, 2020

Jimin sitting like a rockstar because he is the a ROCKSTAR in slow motion pic.twitter.com/1wl77z9tWI — Sarah ia (@swarriahk_) January 27, 2020

Taehyung with long hair in a bandana doing body rolls.

Tae stans how are we doing@BTS_twt #taehyung pic.twitter.com/2QUSW3ett3 — BTS V UK⁷ [slow] (@KTH_UK) January 27, 2020

KIM TAEHYUNG’s deep rough voice, that fvkin’ bandana, long curly hair, exposed chest, chelsea boots && some hot body rolls @BTS_twt #GRAMMYAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/MNEHZsC0Nl — (@TataVVante) January 27, 2020

DON’T FUCKING TOUCH ME KIM TAEHYUNG PULLED SOME VERY DEADLY BODY ROLLS TODAYpic.twitter.com/C23Ze9LXtV — 방탄소년단(@_BTS_jwt) January 27, 2020

What did you think of BTS' Grammys debut performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. While you are at it, check out the winners' list here: Grammys 2020 Complete Winners' List: Billie Eilish rules 62nd Grammy Awards with 5 wins, Lizzo bags 3 awards

