Grammys 2020: BTS makes a short but historic debut with Lil Nas X; Jimin & Taehyung leave ARMY thirsty

Grammys 2020 witnessed BTS make history. The K-Pop became the first Korean artist to perform at the prestigious awards show. BTS joined Lil Nas X for the performance and won the ARMY over.
5720 reads Mumbai Updated: January 27, 2020 11:52 am
Grammys 2020 had several memorable moments that music lovers will cherish for a while, to say the least. From Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato's powerful performances to Camila Cabello's moving performance on First Man that she dedicated to her father and Billie Eilish's clean sweep of the big awards, there were some moments that have left social media talking. One of the moments is BTS performing at the Grammys. The Korean band made history by becoming the first K-Pop band to perform at the Grammys. 

While fans would have loved that RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook to set the stage on fire with their solo act, the Bangtan Boys did a great job even with Lil Nas X by their side. The international singers presented a fresh version of Old Town Road and won the ARMY over. Although it was a short act (honestly, would have loved a little more of BTS given it was their first act), the boys bowled everyone over with their performance. 

BTS fans couldn't stop gushing about Jimin and V. From their backstage photos to their suave on stage, the four boys left fans weak on their knees. Ahead of the performance, the good-looking Taehyung gave the cameras a killer look that left several fans thirsty. Meanwhile, Jimin's rockstar personality impressed several fans.

Check out BTS' Grammys 2020 performance's fan reactions below: 

What did you think of BTS' Grammys debut performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. While you are at it, check out the winners' list here: Grammys 2020 Complete Winners' List: Billie Eilish rules 62nd Grammy Awards with 5 wins, Lizzo bags 3 awards

Credits :Getty ImagesTwitter

