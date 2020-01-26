Grammys 2020: BTS meeting Beyonce, Camila Cabello stripping down & other moments we look forward to

Grammys 2020 takes place tonight in the US. While we are looking forward to BTS performing at the event for the first time and the winners of 62nd Grammys Awards, here are the other five things we are hoping to happen at the awards show.

In a few hours, we will have the Grammys 2020 winners list in our hands. Lizzo tops the nominations list this year. She has eight Grammy nominations this year courtesy her song "Truth Hurts." She is followed by Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish who have been nominated in all the four major categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. While we cannot wait to see who takes home the most Grammys, there are so many other moments we are hoping pans out at 62nd Grammy Award.

Call us crazy but we hope that by the end of the Grammys 2020, we hope at least a few, if not all, moments come to life. Check out the five things we are hoping to happen at the Grammys this year.

Camila Cabello stripping down:

Camila Cabello has made a promise to walk on the Grammys stage in her underwear if she and Shawn Mendes win a Grammy. The singer and her lover boy's song Senorita has been nominated for a Grammy. Speaking on Radio.Com, she said, "If Shawn and I win the GRAMMY, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise." However, she later added, "Just kidding. It’s not. I gotta work out before I do that."

BTS meets Beyonce:

The seating arrangement revealed BTS will not be seated somewhere close to Beyonce and Jay-Z. Ever since the news broke out, the ARMY is hoping the K-Pop band meets Queen Bey.

J-Sisters cheering for Jonas Brothers:

The Jonas Brothers are performing at Grammys 2020. This means it could be a J-Sisters reunion! Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are set to perform at the Grammys 2020. So we could expect Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Jonas standing in the crowd and cheering for the Jonas Brothers.

Lizzo redefining fashion:

Remember when Lizzo carried the little handbag at the American Music Awards 2019. We wouldn't be surprised if she makes another fashion statement on the Grammys 2020 red carpet.

Michelle Obama winning a Grammy:

Michelle Obama has been nominated for a Grammy. Yes, Michelle has been nominated in the spoken-word category for her audio book Becoming. Barack Obama has already won twice in the category. Here's hoping the Obamas have a hat-trick.

