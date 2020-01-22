Grammys 2020: BTS to perform alongside Old Town Road's Lil Nas X? Find Out

There is strong buzz that the K-Pop band BTS will be performing at the upcoming Grammys 2020. However, there is no confirmation yet from the Recording Academy or the representatives of the seven-member band.

The Grammys 2020 will be held on January 26, and the nominations were announced in November 2019. Going by the nominations list, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are leading the pack. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X received six nods whereas, Lizzo has eight nods. There is strong buzz that the K-Pop band BTS will be performing at the upcoming Grammys 2020. However, there has been no confirmation yet from the Recording Academy or the representatives of the seven-member band. Interestingly, Variety has quoted sources claiming that BTS will be performing alongside Old Town Road's Lil Nas X on January 26.

BTS, whose Map of the Soul: Persona debuted on No 1 on the Billboard's 200 chart, has recently shared a very detailed map for their upcoming album titled, Map of the Soul: 7. The ARMY is finding the timing to be somewhat perfect for a performance by the septet to hit the stage at Grammys 2020. The stage will be set at Grammys 2020 for performers like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Aerosmith. The nominations snub for BTS has not gone down well with the ARMY. It was rather shocking to see BTS not scoring any nominations under any category.

On the contrary, the other artist, Lil Nas X has received six nominations. The fans are clearly wondering as to why the Recording Academy failed to recognize the music by BTS. The band has several musical records for their credit. There is no official word out yet, about the K-Pop band's performance at the Grammys 2020.

