Grammys 2020: BTS set the Grammy red carpet on fire; ARMY cannot stop gushing over Jungkook

BTS set the Grammy 2020 red carpet on fire in matching outfits and the army is going gaga. Check out what the afns are syaing.

BTS’s appearance on the red carpet of 2020 Grammy Awards was everything the fans had been waiting for. The Korean boy band absolutely slayed the red carpet in coordinated looks and the fans are going gaga. The BTS men, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, waked the red carpet looking their fabulous selves dressed in stylish trench coats and blazers. They colour co-ordinated their outfits by wearing various shades of brown, white and black. The boys paired their jackets with black pants and black shoes.

Needless to say the photos of their jaw dropping red carpet appearance instantly went viral on social media and it was all the army could talk about. While the fans could not stop gusshing about the whole band, they especially went gaga over Jungkook “I'm so happy for them! ! They deserve just BE there, among the best ones, surrounded by their idols and enjoying EVERYTHING,” a fan tweeted. “we can't spell LEGEND without BTS. that's it, that's the tweet<” another fan wrote. “My dear @BTS_TWT, even if you're just in a part of the performance, GO HAVE FUN & SLAY THAT STAGE, SHOW THEM WHAT YOU GOT, I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU,” another tweet read.

— Cindy⁷ MOTS 7 BTS CB lockdown- (@moveforwardcin) January 27, 2020

Jungkook is just breath taking — (@gcfvee) January 27, 2020

World did you here that? Get ready for BTS, their next album will be “Better and HARDER” Are you ready yet? I know I am. @BTS_twt #BTS we are all ready, hit us with your best shot. — Salute_To_Bangtan ⁷ (@salute_bangtan) January 27, 2020

how does bts still end up owning the night with such a short performance. — sarah⁷ (@sugakookie_13) January 27, 2020

I'm so proud of you Bangtan !!!! @BTS_twt — ᴄʜᴀᴘᴛᴇʀɴᴏᴠ⁷ Bʟᴀᴄᴋ Sᴡᴀɴ⁷ (@Chapternov) January 27, 2020

OKAY BUT Jimin, Jungkook and Namjoon harmonizing during this part IS LITERAL PERFECTION?? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/vuB9eBeiv6 — L o k i t x t y (@lokitxty) January 27, 2020 Jungkook’s vocals thooooooo, that lingering note at the end of “til I can’t no more” FLAWLESS — (@sophieuphoria) January 27, 2020

Despite being snubbed from the nomination this year, BTS is all set to take the stage for a special performance at the ceremony. While interacting with media on the red carpet, the boys told E Online that they got to know that they were performing at the ceremony abut 2-3 weeks back. Considering the fact that they did not make it to the list of nominations, the band members stated that they weren’t expecting a call for performance.

