Grammys 2020: BTS & Taylor Swift reunion likely, K Pop singers could share the frame with Beyonce; here's how

Grammys 2020: BTS is set to attend and perform at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards this weekend. The K-Pop band's spot in the audience has been revealed and they are surrounded by Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The Grammys 2020 is taking place this weekend and boy, are we excited or what! The 62nd GRAMMY Awards takes place on January 26, 2020. The awards show takes place at Staples Center, Los Angeles, and several international stars are set to walk the red carpet. This includes Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BTS, Lil Nas X and more. While we have a fair idea of who will be attending the awards show, a selection of photos from CBS has revealed a tentative seating arrangement inside the venue.

The photos reveal that Ariana Grande will be seated in the same row as Jesse Saint John, Lil Nas X will be seated with Billy Ray Cyrus and lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will be seated not too far from Ariana. As though this isn't exciting enough, the photos reveal BTS' seating arrangement. As per the photos, BTS will be seated beside Taylor Swift. We can see the Billboard Music Awards 2018 happening all over again.

While we are keeping our fingers crossed for an iconic BTS-Taylor Swift reunion taking place, we are also hoping one of the BTS members get a chance (and fans get a video or photos) to share with Beyonce. Why? Well, as per the Grammys 2020 seating charts, BTS is seated behind Queen Bey. So there are chances, BTS could talk to Beyonce and Jay-Z and maybe, just maybe, the photographers at Grammys would give us a picture to drool over.

What do you think, will there be a BTS x Beyonce moment at the Grammys 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

