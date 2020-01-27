Grammys 2020: BTS wants to collaborate with Ariana Grande and the ARMY approves the idea

BTS just revealed that they want to collaborate with Ariana Grande. Here’s what the ARMY thinks about the collaboration.

BTS just revealed they want to collaborate with Ariana Grande and social media has gone into a frenzy. Ariana Grande and BTS nearly broke the internet after their backstage picture went viral on social media. The army was just trying to recover from the epic moment when the Korean boy band gave them something more to gush about. The boys told Billboard that they want to collaborate with the American singer. And no, it wasn’t just a light comment that has been blown out of proportion by the fans.

The boys practically asked Ari to collaborate with them on camera. While talking about their pre-Grammys interaction with the singer, they also revealed that they met the 26-year-old songstress when she was rehearsing for her Grammy performance and said she wanted to see their rehearsal. The news has now gone viral and the BTS fans are obsessed with the idea of them collaborating for a song. While Ariana is yet to comment on the statement, the army is already excited about a possible collaboration.

“BTS and Ariana watched each other rehearse and namjoon said he wants to collab with her oh my god,” a fan tweeted. “BTS talking about how much they love Ariana my heart is happy,” another fan wrote. A fan even called them best friends “She wanted to see our rehearsal and so she saw ours and we saw hers. ariana and bts bestfriends,” the tweet read. “BTS asked ariana to collab with them.. armynators we won!” anther tweet read. The fans are now waiting for Ariana to respond to the offer and treat them with an epic musical collaboration.

Read More