Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spark breakup rumours after separate red carpet appearances

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes did not attend Grammys 2020 together and their fans are worried about their relationship. Here’s what the fans think.

While the fans were waiting for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to hit the Grammy Awards 2020 red carpet together and fill their social media feeds with some adorable couple pictures, the two decided to go separately. In fact, much to the disappointment of their fans, the two spent most of the night publicly apart. Both the singers were nominated for their hit duet Senorita in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Senorita. Their fans were rooting for them to win so that they could catch the couple together on stage, but that did not happen either and they are now concerned that all is not well between the two.

The duo ended up losing to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' hit Old Town Road. The nominations for this category also included Ariana Grande and Social House's Boyfriend and Jonas Brothers' Sucker. Cabello strutted down the red carpet looking stunning in black bejeweled Versace monochrome strapless gown, accessorised with a choker. Meanwhile, her boyfriend looked dapper in a magenta three-piece suit from Louis Vuitton. The 21- year-old singer left his white dress shirt slightly opened to show off his diamond and emerald necklace.

“So Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello who are supposed to be on a relationship were both at the Grammys but didn’t go together ..and they didn’t even acknowledge or talk to each other at said Grammys which they, in a supposed relationship were both in?? Hmm inch resting,” a fan wrote. “I’m concerned - have @ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello broken up because they didn’t walk the red carpet at the #Grammys2020 together,” another tweeted. “can someone please tell me where @Camila_Cabello and @ShawnMendes are?!?! Where the heck is my favorite couple?! I thought they were first row,” another fan asked.

So Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello who are supposed to be on a relationship were both at the Grammys but didn’t go together ..and they didn’t even acknowledge or talk to eachother at said Grammys which they , in a supposed relationship were both in?? Hmm inch resting — Niggastin Bieber (@VIRGOTH0T) January 27, 2020

can someone please tell me where @Camila_Cabello and @ShawnMendes are?!?! Where the heck is my favorite couple?! I thought they were first row — bianca (@iluhitwhenyou) January 27, 2020

Aren’t @ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello and her dad all sitting together they didn’t break up right — seeing camilacabello august 12 7-4-19 (@shawmilasalways) January 27, 2020

Their separate red carpet appearances took people by surprise, especially since last week the 22-year-old songstress, during an interview, revealed that she and Mendes had already planned what they would do if they won the award. While talking to Radio.com, Cabello mentioned that if they won the ward, they will walk on stage in their underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. For the unversed, in 2017, Twenty One Pilots won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Stressed Out and they decided to accept the award without trousers. The fans are concerned that the two have broken up.

After fuelling romance rumoured for a while, the two started dating in July last year. They were spotted in Mendes' hometown of Toronto over the New Year's Eve holiday. They have been spotted hanging out together and going on dates numerous times since then. The photos of their outings end up going viral on social media time and again and the couple always looks happy and in love in the pictures.

