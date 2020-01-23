Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello promises to strip down to underwear with Shawn Mendes if they win for Señorita

Camila Cabello has made the epic promise of stripping down to her underwear, along with boyfriend Shawn Mendes if the couple wins Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Señorita at Grammys 2020. Read below to know more about what Camila had to share on the same.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set the roof on fire with their mesmerising chemistry and insane vocal skills, when they teamed up for the second time for their 2019 chartbuster Señorita. It was after the steamy Señorita MV release that the couple started dating and continue to go strong in 2020 as well. With the upcoming Grammys 2020, Shawn and Camila have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Señorita. Camila is also amongst the performers this year and it won't be shocking to see her recreating the Señorita magic with Mendes on stage.

But, there might be another reason why the duo will be making headlines at Grammys 2020, and that's for their possible acceptance speech attires! While speaking to Radio Dot Com, the 22-year-old singer promised a very risqué acceptance speech if she were to win along with the If I Can't Have You singer. "If Shawn and I win the GRAMMY, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise," the Liar singer quipped before clarifying, "Just kidding. It’s not. I gotta work out before I do that."

In 2017, after winning Best Pop Duo / Group Performance, Twenty One Pilot's duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun accepted the Grammy, pantless.

To say that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recreating this possible acceptance speech scenario would be a memorable moment, that would be an understatement!

Shawn and Camila have tough competition in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category as it also includes Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road, Jonas Brothers for Sucker, Ariana Grande and Social House for Boyfriend and Post Malone and Swae Lee for Sunflower.

Do you think Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a chance to win their first Grammy ever at Grammys 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

