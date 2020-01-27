Grammys 2020 Complete Winners' List: Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish bag their first Grammy each
Grammys 2020 takes place today, January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The prestigious awards show sees Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish leading the brigade of nominations. Lizzo has 8 Grammy nominations this year. She is on top of the nomination list courtesy her song "Truth Hurts." Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish have bagged nominations in the leading four categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and many other artists have also been nominated.
The night kicks off with Lizzo, Lil Nas and Billie already winning a Grammy each. Check out the complete Grammys 2020 winners list below:
Record Of The Year
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
“I, I” — Bon Iver
“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.
“7” — Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
POP FIELD
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Spirit” — Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - WINNER
“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Sì — Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters - WINNER
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish - WINNER
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD
Best Dance Recording:
“Linked” — Bonobo
“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers - WINNER
“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza & Goodboys
“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol
“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
LP5 — Apparat
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers - WINNER
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume
Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather — Tycho
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation — Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana
Elevate — Lettuce
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
ROCK
Best Rock Performance:
“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr. - WINNER
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard
“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” — Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance:
“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
“Humanicide” — Death Angel
“Bow Down” — I Prevail
“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage
“7empest” — Tool
Best Rock Song:
“Fear Inoculum” — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself A Try” — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall” — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) - WINNER
Best Rock Album:
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant - WINNER
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album:
U.F.O.F. — Big Theif
Assume Form — James Blake
i,i — Bon Iver
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend - WINNER
Anima — Thom Yorke
R&B
Best R&B Performance:
“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300 - WINNER
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” — India.Arie
“Jerome” — Lizzo - WINNER
“Real Games” — Lucky Daye
“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song:
“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) - WINNER
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo - WINNER
Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn — Nao
Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album:
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Paul — PJ Morton
Venture — Anderson .Paak
RAP
Best Rap Performance:
“Middle Child” — J.Cole
“Suge” — DaBaby
“Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy - WINNER
“Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Funna
“Panini” — Lil Nas X
“Ballin” — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
“The London” — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song:
“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)
“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole) - WINNER
“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)
“Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)
Best Rap Album:
Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
i am > i was — 21 Savage
IGOR — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance:
“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson - WINNER
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne
“Speechless” — Dan & Shay
“The Daughters” — Little Big Town
“Common” — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song:
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker) - WINNER
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)
“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album:
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker - WINNER
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album:
Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone
Homage To Kindness — David Darling
Wings — Peter Kater
Verve — Sebastian Plano
Deva — Deva Premal
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist
“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist
“The Windup” — Brandford Marsalis, soloist
“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together — Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
In The Key Of The Universe — Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride’s New Jawn — Brad Mehldau
Come What May – Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Jazz Ensemble Album:
Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer In Nowhere — Miho Hazama
Hiding Out — Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib — David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album:
Vida — Luis Fonsi
11:11 — Maluma
Montaner — Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Fantasía — Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
X 100PRE — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
Almadura — iLe
El Mal Querer – Rosalía
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album:
Rapture — Koffee
As I Am — Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation — Steel Pulse
More Work To Be Done — Third World
WORLD MUSIC
Best World Music Album:
Gece — Altin Gün
What Heat — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant — Burna Boy
Fanm D’ayiti — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia — Angelique Kidjo
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Music Album:
Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson
Flying High! — Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days — Daniel Tashian
The Love — Alphabet Rockers
Winterland — The Okee Dokee Brothers
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)
Rocketman — Taron Egerton
Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)
A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Avengers: Endgame — Alan Silvestri, composer
Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Game Of Thrones: Season 8 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
The Lion King — Hans Zimmer, composer
Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton); Track from: “Toy Story 4”
“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton); Track from: “Dumplin’”
“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born
“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé); Track from: “The Lion King”
“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke); Track from: “Suspiria”
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition:
“Begin Again” — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
“Crucible For Crisis” — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
“Walkin’ Funny” — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video:
“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
“Cellophane” — FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
Best Music Film:
HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
Remember My Name — David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
Birth Of The Cool — Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
Shangri-la — Various Artists,Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
Anima — Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers
