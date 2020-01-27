Grammys 2020 Complete Winners' List: Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish bag their first Grammy each

Grammys 2020 winners: From Lizzo to Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, here are all the artists who took home the golden trophy at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Take a look at the complete winners' list.

Grammys 2020 takes place today, January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The prestigious awards show sees Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish leading the brigade of nominations. Lizzo has 8 Grammy nominations this year. She is on top of the nomination list courtesy her song "Truth Hurts." Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish have bagged nominations in the leading four categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and many other artists have also been nominated.

The night kicks off with Lizzo, Lil Nas and Billie already winning a Grammy each. Check out the complete Grammys 2020 winners list below:

Record Of The Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - WINNER

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters - WINNER

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish - WINNER

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers - WINNER

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza & Goodboys

“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

LP5 — Apparat

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers - WINNER

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume

Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather — Tycho

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation — Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana

Elevate — Lettuce

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

Best Rock Performance:

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr. - WINNER

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance:

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song:

“Fear Inoculum” — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try” — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) - WINNER

Best Rock Album:

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant - WINNER

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album:

U.F.O.F. — Big Theif

Assume Form — James Blake

i,i — Bon Iver

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend - WINNER

Anima — Thom Yorke

R&B

Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300 - WINNER

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Jerome” — Lizzo - WINNER

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song:

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) - WINNER

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo - WINNER

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — Nao

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album:

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Venture — Anderson .Paak

RAP

Best Rap Performance:

“Middle Child” — J.Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy - WINNER

“Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole) - WINNER

“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

“Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

i am > i was — 21 Savage

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance:

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson - WINNER

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker) - WINNER

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album:

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker - WINNER

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album:

Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone

Homage To Kindness — David Darling

Wings — Peter Kater

Verve — Sebastian Plano

Deva — Deva Premal

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” — Brandford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

In The Key Of The Universe — Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn — Brad Mehldau

Come What May – Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Jazz Ensemble Album:

Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer In Nowhere — Miho Hazama

Hiding Out — Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib — David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album:

Vida — Luis Fonsi

11:11 — Maluma

Montaner — Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Fantasía — Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Almadura — iLe

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album:

Rapture — Koffee

As I Am — Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation — Steel Pulse

More Work To Be Done — Third World

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album:

Gece — Altin Gün

What Heat — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant — Burna Boy

Fanm D’ayiti — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia — Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album:

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson

Flying High! — Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days — Daniel Tashian

The Love — Alphabet Rockers

Winterland — The Okee Dokee Brothers

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)

Rocketman — Taron Egerton

Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)

A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Avengers: Endgame — Alan Silvestri, composer

Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 8 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

The Lion King — Hans Zimmer, composer

Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton); Track from: “Toy Story 4”

“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton); Track from: “Dumplin’”

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé); Track from: “The Lion King”

“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke); Track from: “Suspiria”

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Begin Again” — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible For Crisis” — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Walkin’ Funny” — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video:

“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer

“Cellophane” — FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

Best Music Film:

HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

Remember My Name — David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

Birth Of The Cool — Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

Shangri-la — Various Artists,Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer

Anima — Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers

