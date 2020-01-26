Grammys 2020 Date, Time & Live Stream: How to watch BTS, Demi Lovato & other performances in India, US and UK

Grammys 2020 takes place today, January 26, in the US. BTS is set to make history by becoming the first Korean band to perform at the prestigious awards show. Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande and many others are also set to perform at the 62nd Grammys Awards. Here's how you t watch their performances.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards is set to take place this weekend. The prestigious music awards show takes place on January 26 (January 27 in India), and it will announce the Grammys 2020 winners. The awards show will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While we are eager to learn who picks up the most Grammys, are also excited to watch the performances in store for fans. The Recording Academy has confirmed that artists like BTS, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers and more will keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

The award show has solo performances, group renditions and tributes to Prince and John Prine in store for us. Without further ado, here's a look at the Grammys 2020 performers, where to watch them and other details about the awards show you would need.

Grammys 2020 Performers:

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Tyler, the Creator, Sheila E. and Usher (for the Prince tribute), Rosalía, Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus, The Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are expected to bring the house down with their performances.

Grammys 2020 Date and Time:

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Grammys red carpet rolls out at 5 pm ET. In India, due to the time difference, the awards show will take place on January 27. It starts at 6:30 am. In the UK, it will start on January 27 at 1 am UK time. In South Korea, the awards show will start on January 27 at 9:55 am KST.

How to watch it?

In the US: You can watch all the action on CBS. If not, you can watch Grammys 2020 on YouTube TV, CBS All Access, Hulu + Live TV.

In the UK: Unfortunately, no British channel is live streaming the show. So, you could tune into the online options available for the US.

In India: You can watch the awards show on VH1.

In Korea: MNET has confirmed that it will be broadcasting the show.

Are you excited for the Grammys? Let us know your thought in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2020: BTS & Taylor Swift reunion likely, K Pop singers could share the frame with Beyonce; here's how

Credits :Getty Images

Read More