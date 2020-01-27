Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato couldn't stop her tears during her powerful comeback performance

Demi Lovato broke down on stage during her Grammys performance as she debuted a song she wrote before Drug Overdose. Read on to know more.

Demi Lovato is officially back! Demi Lovato hit the stage for the first time in over a year and a half at the 2020 Grammy Awards and her performance was absolutely breath-taking. The singer had stepped away from the spotlight and music industry after her overdose episode in 2018 but her performance at the award ceremony proved that the songstress is back and better than ever. Her powerful and moving performance was everything that her fans had been patiently waiting for.

To make her performance extra special, the singer treated the audience and her fans with a new song, titled Anyone. While introducing the track, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she wrote the song days before her near-fatal overdose incident. While performing the song, Demi did not hold back her emotions and broke down as she sang the song. Looking beautiful in a white gown, Demi stood alongside a piano and softly sand the first few lyrics of her song but couldn’t continue. Becoming overwhelmed with her emotions, the singer had to start over and did not shy away from doing that.

“Tired of empty conversation 'cause no one hears me anymore,” she sang during her performance. “A hundred million stories and a hundred million songs, I feel stupid when I sing ... nobody's listening to me. I talk to shooting stars but they always get it wrong. I feel stupid when I pray, so why am I praying anyway, if nobody's listening? In the chorus, she sang, “Anyone ... please send me anyone. Lord, is there anyone? I need someone.”

Apart from the fact that her OD episode hogged headlines and everyone knew about it, nobody could tell that the singer had been away from the stage for over a year because he owned every part of her performance. From her command over the lyrics, to the strength in her voice, the performance was powerful and emotional at the same time, a perfect mix. Needless to say, the singer got a standing ovation at the end of her performance.

