Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato's 'inspirational' performance blows Selena Gomez away

For the unversed, the Grammys performance was Demi's' comeback performance since her fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The curtains have officially been drawn on Grammys 2020 but a bunch of performances and moments made headlines this year. One of them was Demi Lovato's emotional and soulful performance which left fans and many in the audience teary eyed. For the unversed, the Grammys performance was touted as Demi's' comeback performance since her fatal drug overdose in 2018. The song was an even more special one as Demi wrote the song just four days before she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose at her Hollywood home in July 2018.

The singer touched and won many hearts with her powerful performance and one of them was Selena Gomez. Yes, Selena took to Instagram to share her thoughts about Demi's performance. The singer wrote, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and deserved this moment was."

Adding, "Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery." Take a look at Selena's post below:

Demi's performance was a key moment for the singer as she returned to the stage after a long spell. Post her drug overdose episode, Demi was hospitalized for nearly two weeks and then spent approximately three months in rehab. After her performance, Demi released her new song titled 'Anyone'. What are your thoughts on Demi Lovato's performance? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More