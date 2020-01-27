Grammys 2020: Lizzo opens the show with tribute to Kobe Bryant, Says ‘Tonight is for Kobe'

Lizzo opens the 2020 Grammy Awards with tribute to legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant, who passed away hours before the show. Read on to know more.

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off with a tribute to legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the ceremony, at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, which was home to the 41-year-old NBA player for nearly 20 years. Lizzo took the reins with her stunning performance and began it by saying "This one's for Kobe." The mourned the death of the basketball icon after the news of his death went viral. The retired NBA superstar and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a fatal California helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26.

Lizzo, the most-nominated artist heading into the ceremony, dedicated her performance to the basketball icon and performed a medley of hits from her album Cuz I Love You. The sudden death of the basketball player left the world in shock and according to Billboard, before the show started, the organisers of the show were trying to figure out a way to honour the Los Angeles Lakers star on stage. Reportedly, at the premiere ceremony, ahead of the show’s telecast, Recording Academy interim chief Harvey Mason Jr. held a moment of silence in honour of the legendary athlete.

Before the show, various members of the music community, including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello, remembered Bryant. They took to social to express their grief. During their Grammy red carpet appearance, Korean boy band BTS mourned the player’s death. “We are so sad and were big fans,” they said.

Reportedly, the 41-year-old basketball player was expected to attend a basketball game scheduled for noon Sunday. He was expected to coach the game while his daughter was expected to play. According to CNN, nine people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside. While No one survived the crash, Officials refused to identify the victims until all before next-of-kin are provided with the news.

