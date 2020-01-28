Grammys 2020: Miley Cyrus thinks THIS is the reason why she was not invited by the Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram to throw shade at the Recording Academy for not inviting her at the Grammys 2020. She posted an old video of herself as she smoked on stage at 2013 EMAs.

On Sunday, the biggest of the biggest stars from the music industry descended to attend the popular Grammys. The 71st edition of the award show was attended by many celebs to celebrate the year's achievements in music. However, we did miss some notable artists including Miley Cyrus. The singer-actor took to her Instagram to shade the Recording Academy as they did not invite her. She posted a video of her from 2013's EMAs. In the same, we can see Miley giving an award acceptance and much to everyone's surprise, she smoked on the stage. She captioned the video as,"& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore." Many celebs have been taking to comment section to praise Miley. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote, "I'd have you at mine if I had one." Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "What a baller." Laganja Estranja commented, "Miss smoking with you."

Miley missed a lot at this year's Grammys as it was special for the Cyrus family. Her sister Noah Cyrus attended the big night with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who won not one but two Grammys. He was awarded the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video along with Lil Nas X for "Old Town Road." Billy took to Instagram to share his feelings after winning the prestigious awards. He wrote, "So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @lilnasx #OTR."

