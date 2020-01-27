Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas has an EPIC response to fans spotting food stuck in teeth during Jonas Brothers act

If you are wondering why Nick Jonas' teeth are trending, let us tell you that it's because he had food stuck in his teeth during his Grammys 2020 performance. Soon after fans pointed out the embarrassing moment, the Jonas Brothers singer took to Twitter to give a hilarious response.
4489 reads Mumbai
The Jonas Brothers came together to sweep fans off their feet with their Grammys 2020 performance. However, nobody in their wildest dreams thought that Nick Jonas' teeth would become the talk of the town. The singer, who joined Joe and Kevin Jonas to perform the band's songs, left tongues wagging after fans spotted something between his teeth during his performance. Soon enough, fans realised the singer had food stuck in between in his teeth. It did not take Grammy viewers to point it out on social media. 

"NICK JONAS HAS FOOD IN HIS TEETH i don't feel so alone anymore," a fan wrote on Twitter. "Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!?" asked another fan. "nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show," encouraged a Grammy viewer. "Damn nick Jonas’s brothers did him dirty for not telling him he had his entire salad stuck in his teeth during their performance at the Grammys," pointed out another fan. 

However, Nick wasn't embarrassed about it. Instead he upfront owned the gaffe. He took to Twitter to address the food stuck in his teeth and wrote, "And  at least you all know I eat my greens." 

Check out his response and few of the funniest observations/ reactions to food stuck in Nick's teeth. 

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

