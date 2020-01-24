Grammys 2020: Nominations are rigged? Recording Academy clarifies sacked CEO's claims

For the unversed, the Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan was sacked just a few weeks ago before the annual awards show.

Days before the biggest music night commences, the Grammys 2020 is already surrounded by a set of controversies. For the unversed, the Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan was sacked just a few weeks ago before the annual awards show. Not one to take things lightly, Dugan sued the Recording Academy and in a legal complaint stated that she was sacked because she exposed the misconduct from senior male members at the academy. Dugan also described that the process of Grammy nominations is rigged and cited an example in her complaint.

The example was related to the 2019 Best Song category. As per Dugan's plaint, an unidentified artist who was represented by a board member was moved from the bottom of the shortlist to be a finalist even trumping Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran. The allegations have hurt the Recording Academy in more ways than one.

Countering Dugan's claims, the Recording Academy released a statement. Chief Awards Officer Bill Freimuth denied Dugan's claim and told Variety, "Spurious allegations claiming members or committees use our process to push forward nominations for artists they have relationships with are categorically false, misleading and wrong. This process is strictly enforced with everyone involved and has no exceptions."

The statement also added, "It is the goal of the Recording Academy to ensure the GRAMMY Awards process is led in a fair and ethical manner and that voting members make their choices based solely on the artistic excellence and technical merits of eligible recordings"

