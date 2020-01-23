Grammys 2020: Not BTS, but a solo RM to join Lil Nas X on stage for Old Town Road? Deets Inside

While ARMY is anticipating BTS to perform at Grammys 2020, it may not be the entire septet and just RM who would be joining Lil Nas X on stage for his Old Town Road performance. Read below for more details.

Back in November 2019, ARMY was pissed beyond belief when BTS didn't earn a single Grammy nomination for their super-successful and chart-topping album, Map of the Soul: Persona. The displeasure was shown evidently on Twitter as the fandom was hoping for the Bangtan Boys to make history and earn the K-pop genre their first Grammy nomination. Alas, such was not the case! However, ahead of the release of Map of the Soul: 7, the comeback schedule sees BTS in LA on February 26 (US Date), where the Grammys 2020 is intentionally placed on the same day.

Furthermore, in a recent interview with Lil Nas X, who is the most nominated male artist at Grammy 2020 with six nominations, a source revealed to Variety that joining the Old Town Road singer is Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and BTS. However, there could also be a possibility that it's not the entire septet but just the bandleader Kim Namjoon aka RM, who will be joining Nas on stage. RM provided a different remix to Old Town Road, titled Old Seoul Road, just like the other above mentioned performers. Hence, we could only be seeing RM make history on the Grammys stage, which will be airing Monday morning in India, i.e. January 27, 2020.

What do you have to say about the possibility of just RM performing at Grammys 2020 and not BTS? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BTS will also be performing Black Swan for the very first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28, 2020.

