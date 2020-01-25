Grammys 2020 Predictions: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish, Lizzo; here's who we think will win

Grammys 2020 will take place on January 27, 2020 (India Date) and there's a probability that we will see some first time Grammy winners like Billie Eilish and Lizzo. Read below to know Pinkvilla's predictions of who might take home a Grammy this year.

Music lovers have a lot to look forward to in the next few days as Grammys 2020 is finally here! We're just two sleeps away from finding out which artists' work will be honoured with the coveted Grammy, that is held in high regard by the music industry, similar to Hollywood's love for the Oscars. It will be a night to remember as we have many new artists ruling the nominations list while some old favourites leave a favourable mark as well.

Leading the pack with a staggering eight nominations at Grammys 2020 is first-time nominee Lizzo. Following Lizzo are two new artists, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, whose cultural impact through their music has landed them with six nominations each. The trio will be up against each other as they are all nominated in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year category. Other nominees include Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, whose super successful albums Lover and Thank U, Next has helped earn their respective nominations.

Check out Pinkvilla's predictions of Grammys 2020 below:

Record of the Year:

Hey Ma — Bon Iver

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Talk — Khalid

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Should Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Will Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Album of the Year:

I,I — Bon Iver

Normani F******G Rockwell — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Should Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

Will Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

Song of the Year:

Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F*****g Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Should Win: Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi

Will Win: Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Should Win: Billie Eilish

Will Win: Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Spirit — Beyoncé

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift

Should Win: Spirit — Beyoncé

Will Win: Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Boyfriend — Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker — Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Señorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Should Win: Señorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Will Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Should Win: Lover — Taylor Swift

Will Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

Best Rap Performance: Middle Child — J.Cole

Suge — DaBaby

Down Bad — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Clout — Offset ft. Cardi B

Should Win: Suge — DaBaby

Will Win: Suge — DaBaby

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby & Funna

Panini — Lil Nas X

Ballin — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

The London — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Should Win: Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Will Win: Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Rap Song:

Bad Idea — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

Gold Roses — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

Racks In The Middle — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

Suge — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Should Win: Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Will Win: Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

i am > i was — 21 Savage

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Should Win: Championships — Meek Mill

Will Win: Championships — Meek Mill

