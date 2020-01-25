Grammys 2020 Predictions: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish, Lizzo; here's who we think will win
Music lovers have a lot to look forward to in the next few days as Grammys 2020 is finally here! We're just two sleeps away from finding out which artists' work will be honoured with the coveted Grammy, that is held in high regard by the music industry, similar to Hollywood's love for the Oscars. It will be a night to remember as we have many new artists ruling the nominations list while some old favourites leave a favourable mark as well.
Leading the pack with a staggering eight nominations at Grammys 2020 is first-time nominee Lizzo. Following Lizzo are two new artists, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, whose cultural impact through their music has landed them with six nominations each. The trio will be up against each other as they are all nominated in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year category. Other nominees include Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, whose super successful albums Lover and Thank U, Next has helped earn their respective nominations.
Check out Pinkvilla's predictions of Grammys 2020 below:
hello i had to share this here as well i’m sorry. thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together. the acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u. pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. also also !!!! i have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well ! i cant wait to celebrate everyone together.
Record of the Year:
Hey Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Should Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Will Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Album of the Year:
I,I — Bon Iver
Normani F******G Rockwell — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Should Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
Will Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
Song of the Year:
Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F*****g Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Should Win: Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi
Will Win: Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Best New Artist:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Should Win: Billie Eilish
Will Win: Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Spirit — Beyoncé
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift
Should Win: Spirit — Beyoncé
Will Win: Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Boyfriend — Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Señorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Should Win: Señorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Will Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Pop Vocal Album:
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Should Win: Lover — Taylor Swift
Will Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
Best Rap Performance:
Middle Child — J.Cole
Suge — DaBaby
Down Bad — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
Clout — Offset ft. Cardi B
Should Win: Suge — DaBaby
Will Win: Suge — DaBaby
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby & Funna
Panini — Lil Nas X
Ballin — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
The London — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Should Win: Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Will Win: Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best Rap Song:
Bad Idea — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)
A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
Racks In The Middle — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)
Suge — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)
Should Win: Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
Will Win: Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
Best Rap Album:
Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
i am > i was — 21 Savage
IGOR — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Should Win: Championships — Meek Mill
Will Win: Championships — Meek Mill
Who do you think will win at Grammys 2020?
