Grammys 2020 Predictions: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish, Lizzo; here's who we think will win

Grammys 2020 will take place on January 27, 2020 (India Date) and there's a probability that we will see some first time Grammy winners like Billie Eilish and Lizzo. Read below to know Pinkvilla's predictions of who might take home a Grammy this year.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: January 25, 2020 03:25 pm
Lizzo leads the pack at Grammys 2020 with a staggering eight nominations.Lizzo leads the pack at Grammys 2020 with a staggering eight nominations.
Music lovers have a lot to look forward to in the next few days as Grammys 2020 is finally here! We're just two sleeps away from finding out which artists' work will be honoured with the coveted Grammy, that is held in high regard by the music industry, similar to Hollywood's love for the Oscars. It will be a night to remember as we have many new artists ruling the nominations list while some old favourites leave a favourable mark as well.

Leading the pack with a staggering eight nominations at Grammys 2020 is first-time nominee Lizzo. Following Lizzo are two new artists, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, whose cultural impact through their music has landed them with six nominations each. The trio will be up against each other as they are all nominated in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year category. Other nominees include Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, whose super successful albums Lover and Thank U, Next has helped earn their respective nominations.

Check out Pinkvilla's predictions of Grammys 2020 below:

Record of the Year:

Hey Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Should Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Will Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Album of the Year:

I,I — Bon Iver
Normani F******G Rockwell — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Should Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

Will Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

Song of the Year:

Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F*****g Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Should Win: Someone You Loved  — Lewis Capaldi  

Will Win: Truth Hurts  — Lizzo

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

Should Win: Billie Eilish

Will Win: Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Spirit — Beyoncé
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift

Should Win: Spirit — Beyoncé

Will Win: Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Boyfriend — Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Señorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Should Win: Señorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Will Win: Old Town Road — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift

Should Win: Lover — Taylor Swift

Will Win: Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

Best Rap Performance:

Middle Child — J.Cole
Suge — DaBaby
Down Bad — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
Clout — Offset ft. Cardi B

Should Win: Suge — DaBaby

Will Win: Suge — DaBaby

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby & Funna
Panini — Lil Nas X
Ballin — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
The London — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Should Win: Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Will Win: Higher — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Rap Song:

Bad Idea — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)
A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
Racks In The Middle — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)
Suge — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Should Win: Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Will Win: Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
i am > i was — 21 Savage
IGOR — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Should Win: Championships — Meek Mill

Will Win: Championships — Meek Mill

Who do you think will win at Grammys 2020?

