Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra adds glamour to the red carpet with her plunging gown alongside Nick Jonas

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes her way to the Grammys 2020 red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers singer, along with Joe and Kevin Jonas, has been nominated for a Grammy at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Give us a moment to lift our jaws that's touching the floor courtesy Jonas. The gorgeous actress is making her way to the Grammys 2020 to show her support to Nick Jonas. The singer has been nominated along with his Jonas Brothers aka Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for a Grammy. While we cannot wait to watch the Jonas Brothers perform, Priyanka is making sure she's all we would talk about until the performance. The actress turned towards her pre-wedding stylist Ralph & Russo to help nail the Grammys 2020 look.

Priyanka Chopra opted for an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. The stunning ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline, with batwing sleeves attached fringes to it. The outfit featured a short elaborate train. S. he styled her look with side-parted poker-straight hair, filled-in brows, a full face of makeup, plum lips and drop earrings. Meanwhile, Nick turned heads with his golden-brown tuxedo. The handsome hunk and his stunning wife couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Priyanka shared a picture of the power couple on her Instagram before she hit the Grammys 2020 red carpet. She shared the picture with the caption, "This guy. #Grammys2020."

Check it out below:

