Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra reunites with her J Sisters Sophie Turner & Danielle to cheer for Jonas Brother

Jonas sisters joined Jonas brothers at 2020 Grammy Awards and together they are nothing less than perfection! Nick Jonas and Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived for the big music night. The brothers are all set to perform their latest hit single, What A Man Gotta Do, during the ceremony. The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but lost to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

While the brothers did give a power-packed performance on stage, the best part of their performance was their wives cheering their hearts out in the audience. Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle sat together in the audience having a good time. It all seemed like a happy family moment as the wives went all out to encourage their husbands who were owning the stage with their rendition. At one point, Kevin even kissed Danielle. The brother wore metallic and black suits for the big performance. At the end of the performance, the crowd joined the J sister to give the men a standing ovation.

The fans on twitter also approved of the performance and thought the Jonas sisters still ruled the moment. “The best part of the Jonas Brothers’ #Grammys performance is watching their wives Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner’s reactions to it,” a tweet read. “The Jonas Sisters doing the hand dance from the video during @jonasbrothers performance was my absolute favorite part,” a fan wrote. “The most adorable wives ever. We love the Jonas sisters and the boys killed it!” another tweet read.

