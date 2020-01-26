Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra sets pre Grammys Gala red carpet on fire with her glamourous satin gown

Grammys 2020 winners will be announced in a few hours. But before we watch stars take on the Grammys 2020 red carpet and set the stage on fire with performances, acceptance speeches and more, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen stepping out to attend a Pre-Grammys event. Check out the photos below.

Before the Grammys 2020 red carpet is rolled out and the stars make their way to the 62 GRAMMY Awards, Hollywood hosted a couple of pre-Grammys parties. One of those parties saw Jonas in attendance. The actress, who is married to singer Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, dropped jaws with her sultry gown at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs. Before she made her way to the event, PeeCee took to Instagram and shared her look on the social media platform.

The pictures revealed that The Sky Is Pink star slipped into a Nicolas Jebran gown for the event. She sported a pair of Stuart Weitzman footwear that matched with her bronze gown. She chose to let her hair kiss her shoulder as she made her way to the event. The glamorous outfit featured a thigh-high slit, helping the actress flaunt her long legs.

Check out the pictures she shared on her Instagram and from the red carpet of the Pre-Grammys Gala below:

Priyanka is expected to make her way to the Grammys 2020 later during the day. The actress will accompany her husband Nick, who has been nominated along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, for a Grammy. PeeCee could be spotted with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in the crowds as the Jonas Brothers perform at the event.

On the work front, Priyanka recently made the headlines for a project she signed with the Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers. The series sees PeeCee team up with The Eternals star Richard Madden.

