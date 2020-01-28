Grammys 2020 ratings hit all time low; Sees a massive drop of 53 percent since 2012

Hitting an all-time low, Grammys 2020 television ratings saw a massive drop of 53 percent since 2012. Read on to know more.

Despite the powerful performances, trophy handouts and all the viral content that hogged social media feeds, Grammy Awards 2020 only managed to gather around 18.7 million viewers for CBS. This year’s show marked the ceremony’s lowest-rated broadcast in its history. While this year’s broadcast saw roughly six percent drop from last year’s show which managed to attract 19.9 million viewers, the fall was deeper when compared to Television ratings of the ceremony’s 2012 edition, Fox News reported. This year, Grammy faced a striking 53 percent drop from 2012, which gathered 39.9 million viewers.

The Grammy did not leave any stone unturned while organising an engaging show for the audience. It included powerful performances by Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Lizo, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello. The producers even added a short performance by popular Korean band BTS to attract their huge fan base, all these strategies did not work out for Grammys. It was also a big night for Billie Eilish and her fans. The 18-year-old singer made history as the young artist to win the four biggest awards including Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

The record was previously held by Taylor Swift, who won the title when she was 20, for her album Fearless. The Grammys also featured several tributes to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash hours before the ceremony began. Lizzo took the reins with her stunning performance and began it by saying "This one's for Kobe." The celebrities who did not step on the stage for a performance or to receive awards, presented awards to their fellow music industry members. In short, it had something for everybody and a lot of its content even went viral online, yet there was a drop in the building.

