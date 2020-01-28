Grammys 2020: Taylor Swift SKIPS the ceremony to show solidarity to Deborah Dugan post her dismissal?

As per the latest reports by Variety, the You Belong With Me singer cancelled her performance in order show solidarity to Deborah Dugan after she was dismissed from her post.

Grammys 2020 made headlines when CEO Deborah Dugan was reportedly put on administrative leave on the charges of bullying by another office staff. Entertainment Tonight confirmed on January 24 that the Blank Space singer Taylor Swift will not be attending the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. As per the latest reports by Variety, the You Belong With Me singer cancelled her performance in order show solidarity to Deborah Dugan after she was dismissed from her CEO's post. Taylor Swift was nominated in categories like best pop vocal album, song of the year, and best pop solo performance.

The diva who will soon see the release of the Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, may have stayed away from the Grammys 2020 awards show, as Deborah Dugan was removed from her post after taking the CEO's chair for only five months. The fans and music lovers across the world have been speculating how, the Look What You Made Me Do singer may or may not perform at the Grammys 2020. The fans surely were disappointed by the absence of the Christmas Tree Farm singer. The fans had hoped that Taylor Swift will perform to her hit number titled The Man.

As per the media reports, many fans feel that the song is about gender inequality and other troubles that women have been facing. The stunner will be seen in the Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. As per the news reports, Taylor Swift reveals the reason why she fell in love with Joe Alwyn.

(ALSO READ: Miss Americana: Taylor Swift REVEALS Joe Alwyn got her attention as he is a 'wonderful and balanced person')

Read More