Grammys 2021 DELAYS awards show owing to COVID 19 pandemic; Recording Academy eyes March airdate

Grammys 2021 was initially planned to take place in January. The Recording Academy is planning to host the awards show in March.

With the start of the new year, all eyes are on the awards season. Considering that the pandemic hasn't passed yet, it is to see how prestigious awards show will organise these events. One of the biggest awards show that takes place in January is Grammys. It was earlier reported that Grammys 2021 will take place on January 31. However, the organising committee issued a statement revealing that they have pushed the Grammys 2021 awards show to March this year.

A joint statement from Harvey Mason Jr., from the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman from CBS; and Grammy Awards Executive Producer Ben Winston said, "After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do."

The statement added that the health and safety of artists and those many people involved in producing the show are more important. "We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times," the statement added.

The nominations include Beyoncé, BTS, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. Check out the complete nominations list here: Grammy Nominations 2021: BTS’ Dynamite gets a nod in the Best Pop Duo category; See all nominees here

