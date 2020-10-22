GRAMMYs 2021: Here's when nominations will be announced; Past winners, nominees & hopefuls to join livestream

The Recording Academy has finally confirmed when GRAMMYS 2021 nominations will be announced as the 63nd Annual Grammy Awards takes place on January 31.

GRAMMYs 2021 will only be taking place next year but the anticipation levels are high even before the ceremony due to the waiting game for the nominations to be out. For the unversed, the product eligibility period for the nominations was from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020. Moreover, the first round of voting by eligible members took place between September 30 to October 12, this year.

The final round of voting to determine the GRAMMY winners will take place between December 7, 2020, to January 4, 2021. But, when will the nominations be out? The Recording Academy finally revealed that the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards nominations will be announced over an hour-long livestream on November 24 at 9:30 pm IST. The nominations will be revealed by Havery Mason Jr., Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO. Mason will be joined by past GRAMMY winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations across the country while the nominations for all 84 categories will be revealed.

Meanwhile, BTS has submitted several nominations for their Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7 for GRAMMYs 2021 including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The septet has also submitted their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite for Record of the Year, Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music Video and Song of the Year.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK has submitted their name for Best New Artist along with Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ice Cream, in collaboration with Selena Gomez. As their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album was released in October 2020, it didn't make it within the product eligibility period.

GRAMMYS 2020 takes place on January 31 at 5:30 am IST.

