  1. Home
  2. entertainment

GRAMMYs 2021: Here's when nominations will be announced; Past winners, nominees & hopefuls to join livestream

The Recording Academy has finally confirmed when GRAMMYS 2021 nominations will be announced as the 63nd Annual Grammy Awards takes place on January 31.
Mumbai
GRAMMYs 2021 nominations to be revealed on November 24, 2020GRAMMYs 2021: Here's when nominations will be announced; Past winners, nominees & hopefuls to join livestream
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

GRAMMYs 2021 will only be taking place next year but the anticipation levels are high even before the ceremony due to the waiting game for the nominations to be out. For the unversed, the product eligibility period for the nominations was from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020. Moreover, the first round of voting by eligible members took place between September 30 to October 12, this year.

The final round of voting to determine the GRAMMY winners will take place between December 7, 2020, to January 4, 2021. But, when will the nominations be out? The Recording Academy finally revealed that the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards nominations will be announced over an hour-long livestream on November 24 at 9:30 pm IST. The nominations will be revealed by Havery Mason Jr., Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO. Mason will be joined by past GRAMMY winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations across the country while the nominations for all 84 categories will be revealed. 

Who do you think will get nominated at the GRAMMYs 2021? Share your predictions with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS at Grammys: Jin turning reporter for V in Bangtan Bomb after he couldn't deliver speech will tear you up

Meanwhile, BTS has submitted several nominations for their Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7 for GRAMMYs 2021 including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The septet has also submitted their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite for Record of the Year, Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music Video and Song of the Year.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK has submitted their name for Best New Artist along with Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ice Cream, in collaboration with Selena Gomez. As their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album was released in October 2020, it didn't make it within the product eligibility period.

GRAMMYS 2020 takes place on January 31 at 5:30 am IST.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :GRAMMY.com,Getty Images

You may like these
BTS' Dynamite MV breaks BLACKPINK's record for fastest music video by a Korean act to cross 450 million views
People's Choice Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift receive numerous nods
iHeartRadio Music Award 2020 Winners' List: BTS bags Best Music Video; BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Zayn Malik win big
BTS' Dynamite or BLACKPINK ft Selena Gomez's Ice Cream: Which August single is stuck in your head? VOTE NOW
BTS' Dynamite beats BLACKPINK's How You Like That to become fastest K pop group MV to reach 200M views
BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez's upcoming single Ice Cream and BTS' Dynamite MV might have an itsy bitsy connection

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement