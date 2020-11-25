Grammys 2021 Nominations: The Weeknd deems Grammys 'corrupt'; Justin Bieber feels 'weird' about his nod

Grammys 2021 nominations were announced a few hours ago and The Weeknd received no nods. The singer took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment. Justin Bieber also opened up about his nominations.

The Recording Academy announced the Grammys 2021 nominations on November 24. The nomination list features Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS and Roddy Ricch. While fans of the respective artists celebrated, The Weeknd wasn't impressed. The singer was among the biggest snubs at the award show this year. His album After Hours and his songs Blinding Lights and Heartless were among the biggest hits of the year, including featuring on Billboard Hot 100 chart but weren't recognised by the Grammys.

The snub led to the singer taking to Twitter and calling out the awards show. The singer deemed Grammys "corrupt" while adding that they owe everyone some "transparency". His tweet read, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." Check out the tweet below:

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

While The Weeknd expressed his disappointment over the snub, Justin Bieber took to Instagram and issued a statement about his nomination. The singer has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance (for Yummy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Intentions) featuring Quavo, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (10,000 Hours). The singer issued a statement on social media which reads, "I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me."

"I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!" he added.

"I absolutely love Pop music, it was just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way," he concluded his statement. "Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em," Justin captioned the statement on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on The Weeknd's snub and Justin's nominations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

