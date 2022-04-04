Grammys 2022: After Oscars, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker make another stunning red carpet appearance

The biggest evening for the music industry, Grammys 2022 officially kicked off April 3 in Las Vegas and it has been a delight to watch our favourite artists take to the red carpet. The big night saw who's who of the music industry turn up including one of the hottest couples, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who turned up in matching outfits.

After making a splash at the Oscars 2022 red carpet, Kourtney and Travis once again flaunted their romance at the Grammys Awards as the couple made sure to turn heads with their PDA-filled appearance. From their signature tongue-touching pose to gazing at each other in the most love-filled manner, the couple looked absolutely smitten with each other on the red carpet.

Kourtney and Travis also wore matching black outfits at the event and at one point even posed together wearing black shades along with their colour coordinated outfits. The couple who got engaged in October last year have been flaunting their love on social media since months but their recent red carpet appearances have become fan favourites.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Grammys 2022 photos here:

The couple is reportedly in the middle of their wedding planning at the moment, a glimpse of which, fans may possibly get to see on the Poosh founder's upcoming reality show with her family, The Kardashians. Travis and Kourtney's engagement is also expected to get a lot of attention in the upcoming show which releases on April 14.

Oscars or Grammys, which Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker look did you love more? Tell us in the comments below.

