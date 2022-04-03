Grammys 2022: Awards ceremony to have a special segment dedicated to Ukraine's ongoing crisis

Grammys 2022 are all set to be held on April 3 in Las Vegas and fans are more than excited to see their favourite artists win the coveted honours of the music industry. While the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have already planned a lot of special performances for the audience, there will also be equal attention given to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

As per reports, Grammy Awards 2022 will have a special segment dedicated to the Ukraine crisis amid the Russian invasion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live telecast will showcase opportunities for viewers to help contribute to the global Stand Up For Ukraine campaign. In a statement released by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr, he said, "We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts."

In the meantime, celebrities have been doing their bit to help Ukraine by sharing links for resources and providing a voice for those in need by amplifying their requests. As for the award ceremonies held in the past, it was observed that several actors also wore badges of the Ukraine flag and blue ribbons to support show support for the country amid the Russian attack.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah who was also the host last year. The ceremony will also see a host of major artists such as BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow among others taking to the stage to deliver smashing performances. The Grammys 2022 will be live-streamed in India on April 4 at 5.40 am.

