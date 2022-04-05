Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish performs nominated song Happier Than Ever, pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Billie Eilish performed her Grammy-nominated song Happier Than Ever at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt (a nod to Foo Fighters' recently deceased drummer) and appearing in a set designed to look like an upside-down room with water pooling at her feet, a nod to the song's nominated music video.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Finneas O'Connell, played the guitar by her side. The song reached a rock climax as the siblings jammed out on stage above the aforementioned set, accompanied by a complete drum kit. Wearing a shirt in honour of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Eilish started singing her Happier Than Ever title track with a soft elegance, the stage set a homage to the song's music video and the rain-soaked chamber that the pop superstar climbs out of to escape.

However, Eilish emerged onto a set rooftop for the song's explosive second half after wading through water and hanging under a sofa affixed to the room's ceiling, storm clouds projected behind her as she rocked out with her guitar-toting elder brother Finneas and a drummer. Eilish, a seven-time Grammy winner, entered this year's ceremony with seven fresh nominations, including album of the year for Happier Than Ever and single of the year for the title tune. Last Sunday night, Eilish and her brother Finneas won the Oscar for best original song for their Bond theme tune No Time To Die.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow too delivered an electrifying performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. After Lil Nas X performed his singles Dead Right Now and Montero, the emerging talents took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for a joint performance of their smash Industry Baby.

