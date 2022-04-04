Grammys 2022: BTS member V gets a sweet kiss on his cheek by Lady Gaga; The gorgeous duo strikes a cute pose

In what doesn't come as much of a surprise, Grammys 2022 saw a complete BTS takeover, as the global superstars were a major trending topic, courtesy of ARMY. While the septet may not have won what would have been a history-making first-ever Grammy for them, the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook - stole the whole damn show with BTS' electrifying Butter performance. Moreover, many of BTS' peers present at the awards show even interacted with them and clicked photos.

V, in particular, proved that he's the ultimate social butterfly at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards as he mingled with other famous, talented musicians like Olivia Rodrigo, with whom he had his acting-flirt game on during BTS' spy-esque Butter act, and John Baptiste, who TaeTae is a personal fan of as a jazz enthusiast himself. However, in what was probably the most heartwarming interaction, Kim Taehyung received a warm welcome in the form of a sweet kiss on his cheek by none other than Lady Gaga. That's right! The gorgeous duo, who cutely posed for the paparazzi present inside the award ceremony, looked like they were close friends in how endearingly the Christmas Tree singer and the Love for Sale singer greeted the other.

Check out BTS member V and Lady Gaga's enchanting photos from Grammys 2022 below:

How we wish to have been a fly on Grammys 2022 wall, just to know what V and Lady Gaga chatted about!

