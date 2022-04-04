Grammys 2022: BTS' V shares a flirty moment with Olivia Rodrigo during Butter performance; ARMY reacts

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 04, 2022 07:19 AM IST  |  51.2K
BTS V Olivia Rodrigo
Check out BTS' V and Olivia Rodrigo's viral moment from Grammys 2022.
Advertisement

While it was evident from the time that it was confirmed that BTS was attending Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas that the K-Pop band would take over the ceremony with their charm, little did we know that we would get to witness not only the group's epic performance on Butter but also V aka Kim Taehyung's flirting skills in a rather cute moment. 

In one of Grammys 2022's already most viral moments, BTS' V was seen sharing a sweet flirty moment with Olivia Rodrigo during the band's performance on Butter. The septet, true to their style delivered a memorable performance that was full of panache as they channelled in a James Bond-style vibe. During the same, a moment was captured between V and Rodrigo where the former was seen whispering something into her ear while she gasped at his revelation. The duo also posed together for an iconic click at the ceremony. 

This flirty moment between Olivia and V has certainly left the ARMY in shock as they can't stop screaming with joy and a tad bit of jealousy as well. 

Check out ARMY's reaction to V and Olivia Rodrigo's Grammys 2022 moment here:

Share your reactions to BTS' Grammys 2022 performance in the comments below. 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
8 minutes ago
was a 3-year die hard fan of V, even read ridiculous fanfic novels w/him in the character. But now I can see that there's no way I got a single squared chance on him. I give up but I still support the both of them, hoping for a very good future on them both!
0 REPLY
View more (2) comments