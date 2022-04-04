Grammys 2022: Celebrities pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins, Stephen Sondheim and other late music legends

The world has seen the loss of many musical powerhouses in the last year, and the 2022 GRAMMY Awards paid tribute to those we've lost with a moving In Memoriam segment.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Trevor Noah, the event's host, began the section with a special homage to Taylor Hawkins, saying "This was the moment of the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three GRAMMY Awards earlier today." Trevor further said, "But they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighters family and all of their friends around the world," he continued. "We would like to take a moment now to remember Taylor."

The show then presented an emotional video montage of Hawkins' many great live performances set to the band's poignant single "My Hero." Hawkins died suddenly on March 25 at the age of 50, and the Foo Fighters immediately cancelled all of their scheduled shows. However, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler then joined the stage to pay tribute to the lives and legacies of late music luminaries, playing a number of songs written by Stephen Sondheim, who died in November at the age of 91.

Among many others, the In Memoriam portion paid homage to iconic rapper DMX, as well as legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers, singer Meat Loaf, and Vicente Fernandez, regarded as the "King of Ranchera Music."

