Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber make a PDA-filled red carpet appearance

Grammy Awards 2022 officially kicked off on April 3 in Las Vegas and the star-studded evening saw several major artists from the music industry turning up on the red carpet. One of the most loved couples, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber also made a stunning appearance on the red carpet as the duo showed their romantic side at the ceremony.

Justin is one of the big nominees for the night as he competes in eight major categories at this year's Grammy Awards. It was adorable to see Hailey turn up to support him after her recent health scare. The couple couldn't stop staring at each other as they made a love-filled red carpet appearance and at one point, also shared a kiss as they flaunted a rare PDA moment at Grammys 2022.

Justin is not only nominated for some of the biggest awards of the night including Song of the Year among others, but he will also join Daniel Caesar and Gideon for a special performance at the ceremony. As for the stunning red carpet appearance, The Biebers surely know how to steal hearts and the couple did just that as they walked the red carpet in rather contrasting looks as Hailey dressed in a strapless white gown whereas Justin went more modern and casual look in an oversized suit with a pink beanie.

Check out Justin and Hailey's photos from Grammys 2022 here:

