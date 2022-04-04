Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon charm the award show with a slowed version of Peaches

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Giveon slay the Grammy 2022 stage. On Sunday, at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, the trio lit the stage up with their jazzy tunes as they charmed the audience with their Peaches performance. The song was nominated at the event for both the Song of the Year category and the Record of the Year category.

Bieber started the performance on his grand piano as the singer's honey-like voice filled the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas as per ET. The singer kicked off the raw and emotional rendition of the song while Caesar and Giveon joined him on stage for a rather upbeat version of the record. The audience was in awe of the performers as Lady Gaga, BTS, Beiber's wife Hailey and more swayed from side to side while enjoying the act. Not only was the track up for a Song and Record of the Year nomination but also for Best Music Video and Best R&B Performance.

Meanwhile, Giveon was also nominated for Best R&B Song with his latest hit Heartbreak Anniversary which took the internet by storm. Alongside Giveon, Justin also bagged Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album nominations at the event for his recent album Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) with Best Solo Pop Performance for Anyone and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for Lonely beside Benny Blanco.

Before his stage, Bieber posted on his Instagram story that the trio would be performing together and asked fans to keep them in their prayers while he informed them of the exact time he will be on. He signed off the upload with, "Peace. Joy, Confidence."

