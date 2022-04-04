Grammys 2022 Highlights: Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo win big; BTS enthral with epic Butter act

April 4, 2022, 09:31 am IST
Silk Sonic open the Grammys 2022 & Brothers Osborne close the awards show

While Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) were the opening act at Grammys 2022 with an electrifying performance of 777, Brothers Osborne closed the awards show with a rocking performance of Dead Man's Curve.

 

April 4, 2022, 09:22 am IST
Jon Batiste wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

The last award of the night was bestowed upon Jon Batiste, as the talented musician took home the Grammy for Album of the Year for We Are. Jon Batiste delivered an inspiring speech, with a simple message: "Be you."

 

April 4, 2022, 08:56 am IST
Carrie Underwood stuns with Ghost Story performance; Silk Sonic wins Record of the Year

Decked in an impeccable purple flowing gown, Carrie Underwood stunned everyone with a beautiful performance of Ghost Story. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak aka Silk Sonic took home yet another Grammy for Record of the Year for Leave the Door Open. Anderson quipped how it's hard to be humble while adding how drinks are on the house, courtesy of Silk Sonic.

 

April 4, 2022, 08:46 am IST
Doja Cat & SZA win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; H.E.R. delivers rousing medley

The most-awaited award of the night; Doja Cat literally ran from the bathroom to accept the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with SZA for Kiss Me More, awarded by Avril Lavigne. Besides cracking a few jokes, Doja Cat got emotional over her and SZA's win. On the other hand, H.E.R. delivered a rousing medley - Damage featuring Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, We Made It and Are You Gonna Go My Way featuring Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz.

 

April 4, 2022, 08:40 am IST
Jon Batiste sings Freedom amidst crowd; Justin Bieber, Giveon & Daniel Caesar perform Peaches

Jon Batiste had everyone up on their feet as he delivered a vibrant performance of Freedom, even getting on top of a table as Billie Eilish and Finneas cheered him on. On the other hand, Justin Bieber played a stripped-down version of Peaches, playing the piano, before being joined by Giveon and Daniel Caesar as the crowd grooved along with the trio.

 

April 4, 2022, 08:11 am IST
In Memoriam performance pays moving tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins & Stephen Sondheim

In a moving In Memorian performance, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt and Leslie Odom Jr. paid a befitting tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim and more. They performed soulful renditions of Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical numbers - Not a Day Goes By, Send in the Clowns and Somewhere. Foo Fighters was scheduled to perform at Grammys 2022, but Taylor Hawkins' heartbreaking death led to the band cancelling their performance.

 

April 4, 2022, 08:06 am IST
Jazmine Sullivan wins Best R&B Album; Olivia Rodrigo takes home Best Pop Vocal Album

Women are clearly dominating at Grammys 2022 as Jazmine Sullivan was awarded the Grammy for Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales by a theatrical Pose star Billy Porter. On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo won herself another Grammy as she took home the Best Pop Album win for Sour, awarded the trophy by Morbius star Jared Leto.

 

April 4, 2022, 07:59 am IST
Lady Gaga pays gorgeous tribute to Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga, in an elegant pastel green gown, was virtually introduced by legendary musician Tony Bennett as the Grammy-winning musician paid tribute to her dear friend by a class act performance of Love for Sale and Do I Love You?

 

April 4, 2022, 07:40 am IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers powerful speech; John Legend performs with Ukrainian artists

Grammys 2022 showed their solidarity with Ukraine against their war with Russia as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a powerful, soul-stirring speech. Furthermore, John Legend performed a moving rendition of Free as he was joined on stage by Ukrainian artists - musicians Mika Newton and Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

 

April 4, 2022, 07:25 am IST
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar win Grammy for Best Rap Performance; Chris Staple delivers a knockout performance

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar took home the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at Grammys 2022 and the former was elated to receive the award. On the other hand, Chris Stapleton, too, received a standing ovation as he performed a rockstar rendition of You Should Probably Leave.

 

April 4, 2022, 07:02 am IST
Brandi Carlile tears the house down at the Grammys 2022; Nas' epic performance gets a standing ovation

Brandi Carlile was all about the bling as she tore the house down at the Grammys 2022 with a guitar in hand and some insanely high notes, performing Right on Time. On the other hand, Nas' epic medley - I Can, Made You Look, One Mic, Rare and No Bad Energy - received a standing ovation from the crowd.

 

April 4, 2022, 06:50 am IST
Olivia Rodrigo wins the Grammy for Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo, who took the music world by storm last year, was awarded the Grammy for Best New Artist by previous winners Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion and the 19-year-old was overwhelmed by her much deserved win.

 

April 4, 2022, 06:36 am IST
Chris Stapleton wins Best Country Album; Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow & Billie Eilish and Finneas' stunning acts

Chris Stapleton delivered a moving speech as he won the Grammy for Best Country Album for Starting Over at the Grammys 2022. When it comes to the performances, Lil Nas X performed an amazing medley - Dead Right Now, Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and Industry Baby with Jack Harlow. On the other hand, Billie Eilish tore the house down with Finneas as they performed a soul-stirring rendition of Happier Than Ever.

 

April 4, 2022, 06:28 am IST
BTS enthral with epic Butter performance at Grammys 2022

BTS gave us major James Bond vibes with their spy-esque performance of Butter at the Grammys 2022. Whether it be V and Olivia Rodrigo's stare game or their stellar dance break, the Bangtan Boys left the entire crowd in awe while ARMY from across the globe cheered the septet on.

 

April 4, 2022, 06:25 am IST
Silk Sonic take home the Grammy for Song of the Year

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak had their dancing shoes on as they took home the Grammy for Song of the Year for Leave the Door Open.

 

April 4, 2022, 06:17 am IST
Grammys 2022 Trevor Noah talks BTS & Justin Bieber; Olivia Rodrigo & J Balvin and Maria Becerra perform

Grammys 2022 host Trevor Noah left the audience in splits in his opening monologue as he revealed his BTS bias to be Bangtan leader RM while quipping a "Peaches" joke at Justin Bieber. On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo made her Grammys 2022 performance debut with a riveting act of Drivers License while J Balvin performed Qué Más Pues? with Maria Becerra and In da Getto.

 

April 4, 2022, 06:02 am IST
Lady Gaga stuns in black, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker are all smiles on the Grammys 2022 red carpet

Lady Gaga took over the Grammys 2022 red carpet in a monochromatic gown, looking like a literal goddess. On the other hand, lovebirds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian painted the red carpet with love as they rocked black and pink ensembles.

 

April 4, 2022, 05:42 am IST
Women Power at Grammys 2022 red carpet

It's women who run the music world and we witnessed it on the Grammys 2022 red carpet as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler stepped up their fashion game with finesse.

 

April 4, 2022, 05:39 am IST
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber bring romance to Grammys 2022 red carpet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber painted a pretty picture as they walked the Grammys 2022 red carpet. The lovebirds were their fashionable best as Justin adorned an oversized grey suit with a white tee and a pink beanie while Hailey looked gorgeous in a strapless white gown.

 

April 4, 2022, 04:58 am IST
BTS takes over the Grammys 2022 red carpet

All everyone is talking about at the Grammys 2022 is BTS! The global superstars are on route to possibly making history with their first Grammy win tonight, but before that, the Bangtan Boys were adorned in their finest suits as they took over the glamorous Grammys 2022 red carpet.

 


