Grammys 2022: Morbius star Jared Leto, Dua Lipa and more named among presenters for the ceremony

Grammys 2022 are upon us. The biggest night for the music industry is all set to kick off its star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3. Trevor Noah will be returning as host for the coveted music awards again after last year. The Recording Academy announced its nominations back in November, a list of presenters has also been confirmed now.

At the exciting evening for musical artists, several major stars will be taking to the stage to present awards for the evening and these include Morbius star, Jared Leto. Also, another Marvel star to attend the ceremony as a presenter will be Anthony Mackie. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will also see Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Porter, and Keith Urban among others taking to the stage to hand out the trophies for the big winners.

Grammys 2022 are expected to be an exciting affair with also some eclectic performances lined up. One of the biggest highlights at the awards ceremony is expected to be the performance of the K-Pop band BTS. The band has also bagged their first Grammy nomination and fans are going to be rooting for their big win.

Other performers for the evening also include Billie Eilish who recently bagged an Oscar along with her brother Finneas for Best Original Song for the James Bond film, No Time To Die. Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow will also be performing at the event. As for the nominations this year, Jon Batiste is leading wth 11 nods followed by Justin Bieber and Doja Cat who have been nominated in 8 categories each.

