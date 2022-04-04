Grammys 2022: President Zelenskyy delivers an emotional speech; John Legend performs with Ukrainian artists

It was earlier announced that Grammys 2022 was to have a special segment dedicated to ongoing the Ukrainian crisis and as a part of the same, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appearance in a pre-taped speech. He spoke about the heartbreaking situation in his country at the moment and introduced John Legend's performance with Ukrainian artists.

In the video that was played at the Grammy Awards, Zelenskyy’s described the current conditions of war, including the ongoing bombings and encouraged the artists who were in attendance to fill the silence caused by this war with music. In the emotional speech, he further mentioned, " The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence. Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway."

Take a look at President Zelenskyy's appearance at Grammys 2022 here:

In a powerful message for those watching his speech at the Grammy Awards as well as around the world, Zelenskyy further added, "We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence."

After the Ukrainian President's speech was played, John Legend took to the stage to pay a tribute to the situation in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion as he performed alongside Ukrainian musicians SiuzannaIglidan, Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. The singer's performance featured a backdrop of images from the war-hit country.

