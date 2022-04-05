Grammys 2022: Rapper Nas wows audience with his energetic performance, gets standing ovation

Nas did a victory lap during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The rapper ascended the stage for the first time to perform solo at the event, sporting a grey suit and flowing through chosen classics. He began with I Can, backed by a band that included Robert Glasper on piano. Nas also sang Made You Look, One Mic, and Rare, as well as a clip of New York State of Mind from his iconic debut Illmatic, released in 1994.

While the Recording Academy has generally snubbed his work, Nas' performance earned a standing ovation from within the arena, with Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and J Balvin cheering on their feet. In addition to taking the stage, Nas was nominated for two Grammys in 2022, with King's Disease II nominated for Best Rap Album and his Bath Salts duet with the late DMX and JAY-Z nominated for Best Rap Song.

However, the medley marks his second appearance at the Grammys, having previously been in 2020 with Lil Nas X for "Rodeo (Remix)." Nas and Hit-Boy won their first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021 for their first joint album King's Disease. Nas' most recent album, Magic, was released on Christmas Eve of last year as his third collaboration with Hit-Boy. Last August, before the album's release, the rapper offered Hit-Boy a shoutout and announced their third album on The Ebro Show.

Interestingly, the year 2021 was a special one for Nas since it marked the 25th anniversary of the release of his second studio album, It Was Written, in 1996. Legacy Recordings, a Sony Music Entertainment company, has issued an extended digital version of the album. It Was Written has been enhanced and is now available for streaming, including extra songs "Silent Murder" and "Street Dreams."

