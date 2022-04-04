Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and more arrive in style

Grammys 2022, the biggest evening for the music industry is finally here as the coveted awards ceremony takes place in Las Vegas on April 3. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards like every year had our favourite artists turn up on the red carpet in some of their most fashionable looks. From BTS to Olivia Rodrigo, several artists walked the red carpet.

With comedian Trevor Noah all set to take the stage as host for the second year in a row, it's going to be an amazing evening but before that, it's the red carpet moments that are sure to leave absolutely stunned. After recently winning her first Academy Award a week ago, Billie Eilish once again made a splash on the red carpet by sporting a stunning black outfit as she arrived at Grammy Awards.

Also making us swoon over their look was the K-Pop band BTS who turned up looking their dapper best in suits. Yet another artist who had us falling for her charm was one of the big nominees of the night, Olivia Rodrigo who rocked a stunning off-shoulder gown as she walked the red carpet in style.

As for the nominations of the evening, while Jon Batiste is leading with as many as 11 nominations this evening, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat come second as both will be competing in eight major categories. Also, up for the Grammys again this year is BTS who received their first nod at the Grammy Awards last year. This time the K-Pop group has bagged a nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Butter.

Check out Grammys 2022 red carpet photos here:

