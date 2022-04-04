Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah and Questlove reference Will Smith's Oscars slap during the awards ceremony

Almost a week after the much-talked-about Oscars 2022 ceremony, another big night for the entertainment and music industry is here as Grammys 2022 took place on April 3 in Las Vegas. Considering the shocking incident of Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Oscars still remains in public memory, a mention of the same also happened at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Host Trevor Noah kicked off the ceremony by mentioning the Will Smith slap from Oscars. The comedian joked about the incident in a subtle manner as he made an indirect reference to the incident while saying, "Don’t even think of this as an award show. It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let’s get straight into it."

The mention of "keeping people's names out of our mouths" was a reference to Smith who was seen yelling profanities at Chris Rock from his seat at the Oscars ceremony, after smacking the presenter for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Although it wasn't only Noah who mentioned the incident. A presenter at the Grammys ceremony, Questlove who had won the Best Documentary Feature Award at Oscars 2022 right after the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident took to the Grammys stage and said, "Alright, I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me."

The Oscars incident has been in the news all week and recently Will Smith also resigned from The Academy in the aftermath of it.

