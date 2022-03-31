Grammys 2022: When and where to watch in India, performances and more details

The biggest evenings for the music industry, the Grammy Awards are all set to take place over the first weekend of April 2022 and we bet you are excited to watch your favourite artists win the coveted trophy. Grammys 2022 are going to be even more special than before given that BTS are all set to take to the Grammys stage for a stunning performance this year.

This year's nominations list for the Grammy Awards looks exciting given that some of the biggest stars including the likes of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have been nominated for eight awards. Dominating Grammys this year with most amount of nominations is Jon Batiste with eleven nods. Among other big artists who have scored multiple nominations also include Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven each.

Following Oscars 2022, we bet the Grammy Awards 2022 are going to be the next big thing as who's who of the music industry take to the red carpet looking their absolute best.

Here are the details for Grammys 2022

When to watch Grammys 2022 in India?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be taking place on April 3 in Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena. In India, the awards ceremony will be live-streamed from April 4, 5.30 am onwards.

Where to watch Grammys 2022 in India?

The Grammy Awards will be broadcasted live on CBS at 8:00 pm ET for the US audience. In India, the ceremony will be available to watch live on April 4, at 5.30 am on the Sony Liv app.

Who is hosting Grammys 2022?

This year's Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who is returning after his successful stint last year as well.

Who is performing at Grammys 2022?

Grammy Awards this year will be promising an absolutely crazy lineup when it comes to performances. It has been reported that at least seven artists have been confirmed to perform at the ceremony. These include show BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

Who are you rooting for at Grammys 2022? Share your views with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2022: Halsey, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X & Ed Sheeran LAUD their fans for major nominations