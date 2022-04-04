Grammys 2022 Winners List: Silk Sonic wins Song of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist

While the after-effects of Oscars 2022 (with the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy still astrew!) is yet to wear off from last week, we're celebrating Music's biggest night - Grammys 2022, today, i.e. April 4 (IST). The prestigious award ceremony is currently being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Trevor Noah returning as host, for a consecutive year.

When it comes to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards nominations, leading the pack is Jon Batiste with 11 nods followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber with eight each, respectively. Performing at the Grammys 2022 will be an eclectic bunch of famous, talented musicians including BTS, Silk Sonic, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo and many more. As for the Grammys 2022 presenters, we have the likes of Questlove [who recently took home an Oscar and may very well be winning a Grammy for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)], Joni Mitchell, Keith Urban, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Avril Lavigne, Jared Leto, Anthony Mackie and Billy Potter, amongst others, in attendance.

Check out the full Grammys 2022 Winners List below:

Record of the Year

ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open *WINNER*

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste *WINNER*

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open *WINNER*

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER*

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License *WINNER*

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco – Lonely

BTS – Butter

Coldplay – Higher Power

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More *WINNER*

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale *WINNER*

Norah Jones – 'Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That's Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour *WINNER*

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol – Alive *WINNER*

Tiësto – the Business

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously *WINNER*

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin'

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls *WINNER*

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones – Ohms

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire *WINNER*

Best Metal Performance

Deftones – Genesis

Dream Theater – The Alien *WINNER*

Gojira – Amazonia

Mastodon – Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Best Rock Song

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War *WINNER*

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight *WINNER*

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy's Home *WINNER*

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

H.E.R. – Damage

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open *WINNER*

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings *WINNER*

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again

H.E.R. – Fight for You *WINNER*

Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open *WINNER*

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table for Two *WINNER*

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales *WINNER*

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties *WINNER*

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane *WINNER*

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail *WINNER*

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King's Disease II

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost *WINNER*

Kanye West – Donda

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave *WINNER*

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood – If I Didn't Love You

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me *WINNER*

Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris – Chasing After You

Elle King, Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – Cold *WINNER*

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over *WINNER*

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides *WINNER*

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou

Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet

Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us

Terence Blanchard – Absence

Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) *WINNER*

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab *WINNER*

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline *WINNER*

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band LIVE

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live At Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force – Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver *WINNER*

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror *WINNER*

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore – Voice Of God

Dante Bowe – Joyful

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help

CeCe Winans – Never Lost *WINNER*

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music – Wait On You

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby – We Win

H.E.R., Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven – Man Of Your Word

CeCe Winans – Believe For It *WINNER*

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine – Jireh

Best Gospel Album

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live At The Ryman

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live In LA

CeCe Winans – Believe For It *WINNER*

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel, New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement *WINNER*

Best Roots Gospel Album

Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That's Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase, Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs For The Times

Carrie Underwood – My Savior *WINNER*

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó *WINNER*

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo *WINNER*

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes – Origen *WINNER*

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80's *WINNER*

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! *WINNER*

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Cry *WINNER*

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste – Cry *WINNER*

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons *WINNER*

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart *WINNER*

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler's Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying *WINNER*

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Watson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram – 662 *WINNER*

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They're Calling Me Home *WINNER*

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa – My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe'a – Kau Ka Pe'a *WINNER*

Best Reggae Album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence *WINNER*

Spice – 10

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat *WINNER*

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo – Blewu

WizKid Featuring Tems – Essence

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature *WINNER*

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best Children's Music Album

123 Andrés – Actívate

1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe

Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future

Falu – A Colorful World *WINNER*

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids

Best Spoken Word Album

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis *WINNER*

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK *WINNER*

Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Girl From the North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical *WINNER*

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In The Heights

One Night In Miami…

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

The United States vs. Billie Holiday *WINNER*

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridgerton

Dune

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

The Queen's Gambit *WINNER*

Soul *WINNER*

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Agatha All Along

Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me *WINNER*

P!nk – All I Know So Far

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now

Best Instrumental Composition

Brandee Younger – Beautiful Is Black

Tom Nazziola – Cat and Mouse Vince Mendoza – Concerto for Orchestra: Finale

Arturo O'Farrill – Dreaming in Lions

Lyle Mays – Eberhard *WINNER*

Best Recording Package

Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – Carnage

2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group, the Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang *WINNER*

Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison

Soul of Ears – Zeta

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale *WINNER*

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff *WINNER*

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) *WINNER*

PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd

Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier *WINNER*

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – Alicia *WINNER*

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Jennifer Koh – Alone Together *WINNER*

Simone Dinnerstein – An American Mosaic

Augustin Hadelich – Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Gil Shaham Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Mark Grgić – Mak Bach

Curtis Stewart – Of Power

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Laura Strickling – Confessions

Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies *WINNER*

Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise

Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows

Best Classical Compendium

Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

Michael Tilson Thomas – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path

Chick Corea – Plays

Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change *WINNER*

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars

Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Jon Batiste – Batiste: Movement 11′

Caroline Shaw – Shaw: Narrow Sea *WINNER*

Best Music Video

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Jon Batiste – Freedom *WINNER*

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar – Peaches

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne's American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists – Summer of Soul *WINNER*

Congratulations to the Grammys 2022 winners!

